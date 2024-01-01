Tom Blyth cast in Watch Dogs film

Tom Blyth will star in the 'Watch Dogs' movie.

The 29-year-old actor has joined Sophie Wilde in the cast of the new film that is based on the hit Ubisoft video game franchise.

The picture is being directed by French filmmaker Mathieu Turi from a script written by Christie LeBlanc with revisions by Victoria Bata.

The 'Watch Dogs' games immerse players in the world of skilled hackers as they use technology to combat oppressive forces that control major cities around the globe.

The series has captivated audiences through the exploration of hacking culture and has over 50 million players worldwide. The most recent game, 'Watch Dogs: Legion', was released in 2020 and the franchise extends to other forms of media including both books and comics.

Meanwhile, Tom portrayed a young Coriolanus Snow in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' last year and expressed an interest in returning to the dystopian franchise after starring in the prequel film.

In an interview with Screen Rant, he said: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. It'd be a no-brainer. I feel like I was so fortunate to get to step into that world, and I really love everyone involved: Francis Lawrence, Nina Jacobson and Suzanne Collins.

"But it would be really cool to keep digging into that story, and I do think that fans feel this too. I think they were very excited to reignite the world, and I think people feel like within that reigniting, there's more to do. There are more stories to delve into.

"I do think there's more to Coriolanus' story to delve into, whether he's the lead character or whether he's a periphery character and we look at someone else's story. But I think it'd be fascinating to see his continued rise to power and what happens along the way."