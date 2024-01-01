New Hunger Games novel and movie set for release

The Hunger Games is returning to bookshelves and the big screen for a new outing.

Author Suzanne Collins has revealed that a new novel in her young adult dystopian book series is to be released next year - and a movie adaptation will hit cinemas the year after.

Sunrise on the Reaping will be the fifth instalment in the evolving Hunger Games franchise following the original trilogy and subsequent prequel.

Lionsgate, who adapted the previous four Hunger Games books for the big screen, have already confirmed they will bring this new adventure to the cinema too.

In a statement released on Thursday, author Suzanne opened up about the inspiration for the book, explaining, "With Sunrise on the Reaping, I was inspired by David Hume's idea of implicit submission and, in his words, 'the easiness with which the many are governed by the few.'

"The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question 'Real or not real?' seems more pressing to me every day."

The new tale will revolve around the infamous fiftieth Hunger Games which took place 24 years before the events of the original trilogy - and which fans of the franchise will already know was won by Haymitch, who was played by Woody Harrelson in the original film outings.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, set 64 years before the original trilogy, was released as a novel in 2020 and a film adaptation, starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, was released last year.

The original trilogy of novels were adapted into four films starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, were released between 2012 and 2015 and raked in over $2.9 billion (£2.3 billion) at the box office.