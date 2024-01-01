Gabourey Sidibe welcomes twins at the age of 41

Gabourey Sidibe has revealed that she has given birth to twins - and welcomed her double bundle of joy in April.

The 41-year-old Oscar-nominated star welcomed a girl named Maya and a son named Cooper and she shares the pair with husband Brandon Frankel.

Discussing her happy news with The Shade Room on Thursday, Gabourey said, "Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him 'Coop,' and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico. Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family."

Describing the bond between the babies, she said, "Cooper will sometimes speak for Maya and alert us that she's about to spit up. Maya loves her name being sung to her and is the queen of comedic timing, and Cooper loves his sleep and has the funniest facial expressions."

She added, "They both love cuddling with Mom and Dad."

Gabourey and Brandon first announced they were expecting twins in February, but the babies arrived earlier than planned.

She told the outlet, "We originally were going in for a routine appointment, only to be told the twins would be coming later that day and not when originally planned."

The proud parents have a habit of sharing happy news unexpectedly. In 2022, the American Horror Story star revealed she had secretly tied-the-knot a year previously.

She said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan in December that year, "The thing about weddings is... I don't like them. I don't like them... Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."