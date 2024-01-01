Selma Blair gives health update amid multiple sclerosis battle

Selma Blair has opened up about the treatments she has undergone to give her more strength amid her multiple sclerosis battle.

The 51-year-old actress was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2018 and in recent years has been seen at public events using a cane for support.

On Wednesday night, she was among guests attending a Tribeca Film Festival screening of a documentary about fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and was in attendance without her support stick.

Introducing her support dog, Scout, to Extra, Selma gave a positive update on her condition, revealing, "This is Scout, my legitimate service dog... This is really one of my first outings out without my cane. I've gained so much strength, but he (Scout) comes with me."

And giving more details about her ongoing treatment and improvements, she told E! News that she had recently undergone a successful procedure.

The Cruel Intentions icon explained, "I just had an MRI last week. No news is good news... But I did a transplant, and it was amazing to have the bone marrow transplant."

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune condition that causes the immune system to mistakenly attack healthy parts of the body - particularly affecting the nervous system, brain or spinal cord - with symptoms including difficulty walking, muscle stiffness and spasms.

The exact cause of the disease is not yet known, but recent studies have traced a possible link suggesting an autologous stem cell, or bone marrow, transplant can improve symptoms - however, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust noted, "results are varied and it may not be effective for all types of MS."