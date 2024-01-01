Jon Hamm told he would 'never be a star'

Jon Hamm has recalled how a TV executive told him he would "never be a star."

The Mad Men actor revealed a network head told his agent he didn't have what it took to make it in Hollywood.

"I had a head of this television network tell my representatives, actually, that Jon Hamm will never be a television star," he said at the The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actor Emmy Roundtable. "He's no longer at the head of that network."

The 53-year-old actor revealed he wasn't told about the comments until "much later in the history of things," when his career had taken off.

"It was one of those things where I had auditioned for this person and this network over and over and over again, as one does, and for whatever reason didn't get the part, and didn't get the part, and didn't get the part," he explained. "It would always come down to the last two, me and the guy who's going to get it."

He called the auditioning process "the worst," saying, "it just stinks, but that's the only way we've got. And there's so many variables that are completely out of your control, so the ability to let it go is an amazing point in one's career. And then, of course, that's when you don't ever have to audition again."

Jon got his big break when he appeared in Mad Men in 2007. The show ran for seven seasons and Jon won an Emmy for his role as Don Draper in 2015.

He's also starred in hit TV shows including Fargo, Black Mirror, The Gentleman and The Morning Show.