Emma Roberts granted restraining order against man who broke into her home

Emma Roberts has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man who allegedly broke into her home.

The American Horror Story actress said she also received a "strange" text message from alleged stalker Melvin Jeffery Conley.

The 32-year-old man broke into Emma's home while she was away and managed to contact her on her mobile phone, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Emma alleges the man said her child's name in a message sent to her, sparking concern over his motives.

A judge signed off on the restraining order, that also includes Emma's three-year-old son Rhodes.

The 33-year-old first crossed paths with Melvin last month, when he allegedly broke into her house while she wasn't there.

Documents state he found her landline and called her mobile from her house. She missed the call, but assumed it was a family member calling her, so rang back. When Melvin allegedly answered the phone, the actress claims he called her "Emma," and told her she allowed him to enter and stay at the home - something she has denied.

"While still present in my residence, (Conley) used my landline to call my cellphone. During the conversation, I realised the caller was a stranger and he confirmed he was still in my residence," she said in court documents obtained by The Blast.

"Although law enforcement was immediately contacted, (Conley) has eluded arrest and continues to send me disturbing text messages. I am in sustained fear and am afraid to return to my own home."

The court order bans Melvin from coming within 100 yards (91.4 metres) of the actress or her son. It also states he's not allowed within 100 yards of her home, her place of work, or her child's school.