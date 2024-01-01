Jessica Gunning and Nicola Coughlan added to The Magic Faraway Tree cast

Jessica Gunning and Nicola Coughlan have joined the cast of 'The Magic Faraway Tree'.

The stars of 'Baby Reindeer' and 'Bridgerton' respectively are to feature in an all-star ensemble of the new film that is based on the novels by Enid Blyton.

'The Magic Faraway Tree' tells the story of how Polly (Claire Foy) and Tim Thompson (Andrew Garfield) and their children Beth, Joe and Fran find themselves forced to locate to the English countryside where "they discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric occupants".

Coughlan and Gunning will star as Silky and Dame Washalot – two inhabitants of the tree that can transport visitors to fantasy far-off lands.

Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Michael Palin and Simon Russell Beale have also been cast and are to play "a trio of mystical wise men from the Land of Know-Alls".

The movie is being directed by Ben Gregor and has been adapted for the big screen by 'Wonka' scribe Simon Farnaby.

Production is due to begin later this month in the UK.

Danny Perkins, the CEO of Elysian Film Group, said: "Attracting such talented high-profile individuals to this project is testament to the power of Blyton's enduring legacy and the continued commerciality of her storytelling. Her work continues to inspire and enchant audiences of all ages, across the world.

"'The Magic Faraway Tree' is one of her most timeless, cherished by generations, and we are honoured to be bringing her magical world to life with such a fantastic cast."