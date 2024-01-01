New Hunger Games prequel is in development

A new 'Hunger Games' prequel is in the works.

The sixth movie in the dystopian franchise will be titled 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' and is slated for release in November 2026.

The movie is based on Suzanne Collins' novel of the same name that will be published in March 2025.

Francis Lawrence is once again in talks to direct while producer Nina Jacobson is returning to work on the new film with producing partner Brad Simpson for their Colour Force banner.

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' will be set 24 years before the trio of Jennifer Lawrence movies in the world of Panem and takes place on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games – also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Collins said in a statement: "With 'Sunrise on the Reaping', I was inspired by David Hume's idea of implicit submission and, in his words, 'the easiness with which the many are governed by the few'.

"The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question 'Real or not real?' seems more pressing to me every day."

The author added: "From the beginning, Lionsgate has been a wonderful home and partner for the 'Hunger Games' franchise, and I'm very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the team as we bring this next story to theatres in 2026."

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson said: "Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star. We couldn't be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant.

"We know 'Hunger Games' fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story.

"The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later. Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem."