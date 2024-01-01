Billy Ray Cyrus issues loving note to Miley Cyrus amid family feud

Billy Ray Cyrus has shared a loving note about his daughter Miley Cyrus amid reports they have fallen out.

The 62-year-old country singer was married to Tish Finley, 57, for thirty years before they divorced last year, however, both have since gone on to marry other people.

There have been rumours Miley, 31, has sided with her mother after the split with fans noticing the Flowers singer pointedly omitted her father from an acceptance speech at an awards show earlier this year.

On Friday, Billy took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of himself cradling Miley when she was a toddler alongside a handwritten poem with lyrics including, "Let's say (there) was a warrior/ An armoured shining knight, And the princess that he loved/ Together shared the light."

In the accompanying caption, Billy praised his daughter, writing, "One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair. That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds."

The Achy Breaky Heart singer continued, "The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus."

He added, "I'm incredibly proud of her. She's a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you!"

Miley raised eyebrows at the Grammys in February when she thanked her mother and sister Brandi while accepting the Record of the Year award, but made no mention of her father and then quipped, "I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear."