Original Golden Ticket from Willy Wonka could fetch thousands at auction

An original Golden Ticket from 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' could sell for up to £20,000 at auction.

The valuable prop is an important part of the narrative in the classic 1971 film - which is based on Roald Dahl's 1964 novel - as it is how Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) and the other children Augustus Gloop (Michael Bollner), Violet Beauregarde (Denise Nickerson), Veruca Salt (Julie Dawn Cole) and Mike Teavee (Paris Themmen) gain entry into the world-famous chocolate factory.

In an auction set to take place on Wednesday (12.06.24), organisers Bonhams are expecting that the original prop will sell for between £15,000 and £20,000.

A footnote from the auction house reads: "This rare golden ticket was gifted to the vendor in the late 1970s by a family friend who had been working in the film industry in LA during this time.

"Director Mel Stuart kept tight controls on the prop Golden Tickets produced for the film and as such they rarely appear on the market, almost all known examples have been from past cast members."

The prop is described exactly as it appears in the film, and the original inscription printed on the ticket is still in tact more than 50 years later.

A description read: "gold-coloured foil ticket with scalloped edges, bearing a printed inscription reading in part, Wonka's / Golden Ticket / Greetings to you, the finder of this / Golden Ticket, from Mr. Willy Wonka!, accompanied by a letter of provenance."

It is unclear which of the characters the particular ticket belonged to in the film, but actress Julie Dawn Cole previously revealed that she had held on to hers after filming and only sold it in 2019 for a total of £15,000.