View host dubs JLo 'deeply unpleasant'

Meghan McCain has gone public with her disdain for music and film superstar Jennifer Lopez.

The former View host spoke about JLo's visits to the daytime talk show - which she co-hosted between 2017 and 2021 - on the latest episode of her Citizen McCain podcast.

She revealed that Lopez brought along a massive entourage and "was not nice".

"She just is a deeply unpleasant person," McCain opined.

"She had the biggest entourage I've ever seen. More than the president. I just don't really understand why it was needed."

She added, "I was a host at The View, she was not nice. You don't always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn't be more delightful."

McCain's podcast guest, reality TV producer Carlos King, took a moment to defend Lopez, recalling her to be charming.

"She was so nice, and she didn't have a big entourage," King countered.

"I went to see JLo in Vegas and - top 5 shows I've ever been to in my life. She performed and danced for 90 minutes straight - no break. She's a hard worker, and I was shocked that people weren't buying the tickets."

Rumours are currently swirling around Lopez and the troubles in her marriage to Ben Affleck. She cancelled her planned This Is Me...Live tour last month "to be with her children, family and close friends".

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," she wrote at the time.

"But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."