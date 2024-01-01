Julia Louis-Dreyfus was 'mighty homesick' filming Tuesday

Julia Louis-Dreyfus felt "mighty homesick" while she was filming her new movie 'Tuesday' in the UK.

The 'Veep' star plays the mother of a terminally ill teenage daughter in the new movie by writer/director Daina O. Pusic and she's admitted the emotional storyline took a toll on her especially as she was a long way away from her family back home in California.

She told Variety: "We shot this movie in the U.K., and my family was all back in California, so I was mighty homesick. I called home a lot to find my bearings again."

Julia explained one scene showing the teenager's death was particularly harrowing for her. She explained: "That moment with my daughter in the film was a very, very, very difficult scene to do.

"Because it was painful! It took a lot out of me. I was happy to do it, but it was very painful ... I couldn’t [shake it off] for a while. It took some time for me to shake it off, and I called home a lot."

She added of the film's theme of grief: "It’s very daunting. It was a ginormous leap of faith into the arms of my beloved director, Daina, but I was happy to do it because I felt so strongly about the material.

"You start the same way you do any project as an actor, which is to say you find your in. You find your way into the role that speaks to you, that is truthful to you and your own experience.

"I’m a mother. I have two children. My bond with them is fierce, and also in my own life I’ve had a lot of grief. I’ve had loss. I’ve lost people very close to me. So many of the themes of the film spoke to me personally."