Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Julia Butters joining Freaky Friday sequel

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star Julia Butters is set to star alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in 'Freaky Friday 2'.

Jeff Sneider confirmed the news on his paid-for newsletter, The InSneider.

The 15-year-old actress was only 10 when she appeared as Trudi Fraser in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 blockbuster, before going on to bag rolls in 'The Fabelmans', 'The Gray Man', and 'Queen of Bones'.

Julia's father, Darrin, is a Disney animator who has worked on films such as 'Frozen' and 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.

Jamie and Lindsay appeared in the beloved body-swap film in 2003, and it was long rumoured that a follow-up movie was in the works.

In April, the pair have teased they will be reuniting for second instalment in the Disney franchise.

Taking to Instagram, the two posed together and Jamie wrote: “DUH! FFDEUX!”

A subsequent post showed the two in-action during the flick, while Jamie simply added a tick emoji to the caption.

Previously, Lindsay had confirmed there had been plans for a second ‘Freaky Friday’, and emphasised she was “excited” to reunite with her co-stars for the movie.

She told People Magazine the movie was “in the process”, adding: “[I'm] just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.

“Because we talk almost every other day in general, so I think we're going to have a lot of fun with this.”

Jamie also spoke about reuniting with Lindsay on a new ‘Freaky Friday’ movie, and admitted she campaigned for a sequel.

She told the New York Times: “As I went around the world with 'Halloween Ends', people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday’.

“Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”

In the same interview, Lindsay said: “Jamie and I are both open to that. So we're leaving it in the hands that be.”

Recently, it was rumoured that Nisha Ganatra will be directing the upcoming movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creative - who directed several episodes of the Hulu miniseries ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ - will be helming the flick.