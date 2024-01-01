Meghan Trainor reflects on surviving panic attacks

Meghan Trainor has reflected on the early life lessons she learned from her brother to help her deal with mental struggles.

The 30-year-old singer has been in the spotlight since 2014 and this month releases her sixth studio album.

But she explained that behind the scenes of her early success, she was battling personal demons and learned how to get help from a close family member.

Speaking to culture and mental health magazine Head Above The Clouds, Meghan said, "I was unfamiliar and uneducated, and most of my family, too.

"I was lucky I found support in my older brother, who had been suffering from this as well and never told anyone. So he told me to go to the ER and accept the support and the medication and he walked me through it.

"I learned from that that I'm going to survive this panic attack, I'm going to live."

The singer explained that she tries to infuse her music with the life lessons she learned.

Meghan explained, "When I write each song, I try to remember how to talk to myself. When I perform, it's a kind of therapy where I sing to myself, feel good in my body and love myself.

"It's the best therapy ever for me. When I saw that All About That Bass had helped so many strangers, I felt like I had my superpower."