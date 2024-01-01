Naomi Campbell reveals her children were born via surrogate

Naomi Campbell has revealed her children were born via a surrogate.

The supermodel described being a mother as 'so amazing'.

Naomi, 54, is mother to a three-year-old daughter and a baby boy, born in June last year. She has now admitted she chose to have both of her children via surrogate

"I did," Naomi said of opting to take the surrogacy route, in an interview with The Times. "My babies are everything to me."

She went on to explain how motherhood has changed her view of the world, and that she now puts her children ahead of everything else.

"I hope for a better world for my children," Naomi said. "They are 110% my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."

Naomi revealed she enjoys life as a "single mother" and described her advice to young women who may not feel ready to take on the financial burden of parenthood.

"I have said, 'You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum'," she said. "I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It's worth it. It is so amazing."