Sienna Miller admits she 'didn't expect' age-gap romance

Sienna Miller has admitted she "didn't expect" her age-gap romance with Oli Green.

The actress revealed she never intended to end up with a man 15 years her junior, much less have a child with him.

Sienna, 42, explained she initially thought her romance with fellow actor Oli, 27, was only a fling.

"I didn't expect to take it seriously and then quite quickly, I fell in love," she told Harper's Bazaar.

"I wasn't like, 'I'm gonna get a younger boyfriend.' It was more, 'F**k! Why are you young? That's so annoying'."

However, she went on to explain she believes men of Oli's generation are more respectful towards women than men her own age have been.

"There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women. It's specific to him, he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it's also that generation," Sienna said.

"They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field. I see it in his female friends as well as in the men."

Sienna also shared that second-time motherhood to her daughter with Oli, who was born in January, has been "heaven". The couple has not revealed the name of their baby. Sienna shares another daughter, Marlowe, 11, with her ex-boyfriend, actor Tom Sturridge.