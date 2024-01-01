Sam Rockwell is making a movie about boxing legend Marvin Hagler

Sam Rockwell is developing a film about the legendary boxer Marvin Hagler.

The 55-year-old actor and Mark Berger's Play Hooky production company have secured the rights to Dave Wedge's upcoming book about the late fighter titled 'Blood and Hate: The Untold Story of Marvelous Marvin Hagler's Battle for Glory' after a competitive bidding war.

The book follows Hagler – an underdog from Newark who moves to Brockton, Massachusetts and begins training under the eye of brothers Goody and Pat Petronelli.

Hagler developed into a leading middleweight contender and earned a world title shot against British boxer Alan Minter in 1980 – who had claimed that "no black man" would take his titles.

He would win a bout that was marred by crowd violence at Wembley Arena and went on to reign as undisputed world middleweight champion for seven years.

Rockwell said in a statement: "I remember watching Marvin Hagler's fights in the 80s and was always astonished by his talent and grit. He was an extraordinary southpaw.

"Now to be able to tell his underdog story, especially as a lifelong boxing fan, is a dream come true."

The Oscar-winning actor is set to produce the film with Berger and also has his eyes on a part as one of the Petronelli brothers.

New York Times best-selling author Wedge and Ian McFarland will serve as executive producers on the picture and additional crew members are going to be announced at a later date.