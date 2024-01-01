Kate Hudson thinks brother Oliver is Goldie Hawn's 'favourite child'

Goldie Hawn has told how her daughter Kate Hudson believes her brother Oliver is the "favourite child."

"Kate thinks Oliver's my favourite" Goldie revealed on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera.

"I tried to say to her, 'You know, nobody's really my favourite, you're all different," she said.

"But the truth is (your) firstborn is always one of the most interesting and memorable experiences, particularly because you don't have other children. You only have one - until you have the second one, if that's what you're gonna do - and that's what happened."

Goldie is mum to Oliver, 47 and Kate, 45, who she had with her first husband Bill Hudson, as well as Wyatt Russell, 37, who she shares with partner Kurt Russell.

When the 78-year-old actress was pregnant with Kate, she admitted, "I thought, 'How am I ever gonna love another child the way I love my firstborn?' The answer came when Katie was born, and that is that we have so much love in our heart that you just can't even measure it. That's what happened."

Goldie spoke about how the mum and daughter duo navigated the situation during Kate's early career when she was asked about Goldie in interviews.

"I told her, 'The truth of the matter is we have to embrace each other,'" she said. "I mean, yes, you're gonna talk about me, and one day I'm gonna talk about you. And I'm gonna be Katie's mother, and that could be pretty cool."