Ruth Jones left 'heartbroken' by Gywneth Paltrow after cutting her lines

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones has told how she was left "heartbroken" by Gywneth Paltrow.

The Welsh actress recalled the Hollywood star cut one of her two lines in the 1996 film, Emma.

Ruth, 57, had a small role in the movie, while Gywneth played the main role.

"I had two lines, I had to announce Gwyneth Paltrow and say, 'Miss Woodhouse is here' and then I had to say 'Goodbye Miss Woodhouse' at the exit and let her out, and GP cut one of my lines," she said on the Brydon & podcast, hosted by Rob Brydon.

"She said, 'Does she really need to say that, can I just come in?' Imagine this for people who are starting out. You've got two lines, and someone cut 50 per cent of your script, it's heartbreaking."

She added that she tried to strike up a conversation with the A-lister.

"At the time she was going out with Brad Pitt. And I said, 'do you have any Welsh connections?' Because Gwyneth, I always think of as a Welsh name. 'How come you're called Gwyneth?' She said, 'My mother had a friend called Gwyneth and she really liked the name, so she called my Gwyneth.' She was quite dismissive of me, so I was thinking it's an old woman's name where I come from so when you get married, you're going to be called Gwyn Pitt!'

Ruth recently announced that she and James Corden have written a final episode of Gavin & Stacey together, to be released on Christmas Day. It's nearly five years since the last episode aired.

She joked how she's been telling fans that the sitcom will have a tragic ending.

"I go, 'There's going to be helicopter crash, most of the cast are going to get killed' and I just make stuff up."