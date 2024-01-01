Rebel Wilson reveals why she hasn't met fiancee's parents

Rebel Wilson had revealed she hasn't met the parents of her fiancee, Ramona Agruma.

"Ramona was born in Latvia, and it's not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are," the Bridesmaids star said on the Today show.

"There are still parts of the world that aren't as accepting."

She told how she's hoping to meet them soon, as they are heading to Europe for a holiday with their 19-month-old daughter, Royce.

"I'm really excited to meet them because I know they are very smart. Ramona's mother is a doctor. Roycie is the real icebreaker. They've been FaceTiming with her," she said.

Rebel, 44, has previously spoken about feeling "lucky" that her family were accepting of her relationship with Ramona, but "Ramona's family, not as much," she said on BBC Radio 4's 'Desert Island Discs.

"Her mum has luckily come around now, her father still doesn't talk to her, but we're hoping that will change."

Rebel and Ramona, 40, met in 2022 and got engaged in 2023. When they first started dating, Rebel was already in the process of using a surrogate to have a baby.

"I'd already been planning to use a surrogate to have a child and I'd done several rounds of IVF and I had one embryo transfer, which sadly didn't work," she said. "Almost right at meeting Ramona, I was planning on the second embryo transfer and I was like, 'Babe I don't know how to tell you this, but I'm going to have a child kind of around November'. Ramona just looked at me and said, 'Well, I love you and if you have a child, I'm going to love your child exactly the same way.'"