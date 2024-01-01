Hailey Bieber suffering from lower back pain amid pregnancy

Hailey Bieber has shared that she is suffering from lower back pain amid her pregnancy.

The 27-year-old model and businesswoman has opened up about how she feels a month after announcing that she and husband Justin Bieber are expecting their first child.

Hailey took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, sharing a photo of herself showing off her bump while sitting in the sun with headphones on.

"So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?" the Rhode founder captioned the photo with a confused emoji and two pregnancy emojis.

Hailey's post comes shortly after she shared on Instagram that she had been experiencing strange food cravings.

"Currently my biggest craving," she wrote alongside a photo of her food. "Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce... And no, you're not allowed to judge!!!"

Hailey and Justin, 30, announced that they were expecting their first baby on 9 May by posting a series of photos on Instagram in which they appeared to renew their wedding vows. In the photos, Hailey showed off her bump.

The model later appeared to hint that they were expecting a baby girl when she shared a photo of her manicure, which featured pink cherry blossoms.

"Little cherry blossoms on my nails, little cherry blossom in my belly," she captioned the photo, seemingly alluding to the baby's gender.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2018.