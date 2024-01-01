Kathy Griffin undergoes second vocal cord surgery

Kathy Griffin has undergone a second round of surgery on her vocal cords.

The 63-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a close-up photo of a gauze bandage on her throat.

"Vocal cord surgery went well," she wrote. "As you can see some scarring and swelling. It will be worth it if I get some of my voice back (praying emojis)."

Griffin, who announced she was cancer-free in December 2021, previously underwent an operation on her left vocal cord, which was left paralysed following her lung cancer surgery, in May 2023.

Before her second procedure, she explained to her Instagram followers what the operation entailed.

"I'm getting an implant in my left vocal cord, which was left permanently paralysed during my lung cancer surgery, where they took out half my left lung," the actress explained.

"I also have an aperture, which is a tear above my vocal cords and that's why sometimes when I'm doing stand-up my voice goes to a higher pitch," she continued. "So, anyway, I'm never nervous before surgery and I've had quite a few. But I am a little nervous about this one 'cause it's my voice and I've already gone through it once with the voice problem."

The Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star added that she wouldn't be able to talk for two weeks after the surgery.

She is scheduled to resume her My Life on the PTSD-List tour in Connecticut on 23 August.