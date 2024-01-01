Emily Blunt 'in talks to star in Steven Spielberg's new film'

Emily Blunt is in early talks to join the cast of Steven Spielberg's new film.

The 41-year-old actress has never previously worked with the legendary filmmaker, but she's now been lined up star in his next project.

Spielberg, 77, is a long-time fan of the actress and he would love to work with her on his upcoming project.

Emily is wanted to play one of the leads in the movie. However, a deal has not yet been closed, according to Deadline.

The film's story has been developed by Spielberg and the script is being written by David Koepp. Kristie Macosko Krieger is set to serve as a producer on the project.

Plot details remain a closely-guarded secret and Universal has given the untitled film a release date of May 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Emily starred in the Christopher Nolan-directed 'Oppenheimer' in 2023, and she previously admitted that she relished the experience of working with the acclaimed filmmaker.

The actress - who appeared in the award-winning movie alongside the likes of Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr - explained that Nolan creates a "rather casual attitude" on set.

She said on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast: "I think people would imagine it was terribly intense and we all walked around saying we are making an important movie with a capital 'I,' but it didn't feel like that.

"It felt very warm and fun and joyful even though there's the inevitable intimidation factor of working with Chris Nolan and the awareness that you're gonna have to tighten the screws on yourself."

Emily explained that Nolan always remained very level-headed on set.

She added: "Everything is calm. No chaos."