Catherine, Princess of Wales to make public comeback at Trooping The Colour

Catherine, Princess of Wales will make her return to public duties at Trooping The Colour this weekend.

The 42-year-old has been keeping away from the spotlight since the beginning of the year and following news that she is fighting cancer.

In a statement released on Friday, the future queen announced she will be making her return to public duties on Saturday as part of the Trooping The Colour ceremony, while also providing a health update.

She is due to travel in a carriage alongside children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and six-year-old Prince Louis before appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside husband Prince William and King Charles III.

Giving an update on her health, Kate announced, "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Sharing her plans for the ceremony this weekend, she wrote, "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

Kate added, "Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."