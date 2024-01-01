Mama June Shannon is 72.6 pounds from her goal weight

Mama June Shannon has revealed she is 72.6 pounds away from her goal weight.

The reality TV star has been using weight-loss injections and has already shed 30 pounds in around two months.

"I've been doing tirzepatide, which is like Mounjaro, for eight weeks," Mama June, 44, told Us Weekly.

"I'm going (into) my ninth week this week and I've lost 30 pounds, and I really have kept myself strict."

She went on to admit she'd been challenged recently as her daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 18, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid, 24, and Jessica Shannon, 27, had "been in all kinds of bakeries this week."

Mama June also said she had just over 70 pounds to lose until she reached her goal weight of around 170 pounds.

"I have 72.6 pounds left," she continued, explaining she ideally wants to weigh, "probably about 170,180".

In the first season of Mama June's reality TV series Mama June: From Not to Hot, she said, she reached her lowest-ever weight, and she had no interest in hitting that marker again.

"I don't ever want to go down to 130 pounds," she revealed. "I was, in season 1. I went from a 24 to a size zero."