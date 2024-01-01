Jennifer Aniston fetes Courteney Cox in 60th birthday message

Jennifer Aniston has celebrated the 60th birthday of her Friends costar and "best friend for life" Courteney Cox.

The Morning Show star feted Cox via Instagram saying that the actor was "funny like no other" and "STUNNING on the inside and out".

"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!!" Aniston wrote.

"She's...independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn't know you. Terrified of dogs even though I've never known her NOT to have at least two of them. Fiercely loyal to the end."

Aniston shared a series of photos of herself and Cox through the years, as well as clips from Friends.

The final slide in her post showed the present-day pair on FaceTime blowing kisses at each other.

Aniston's tribute to her friend was enough to make Cox a little misty.

"Wow. Well, I'm in tears," Cox replied via the comments. "That's the sweetest thing I've ever read. I love you so much."

Aniston and Cox and the rest of the remaining Friends crew have remained close since the show ended its 10-season run in 2004.

"We still talk to each other," Aniston said in an interview with Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson earlier this month.

"I talked on FaceTime with Court Cox last night for, like, an hour. And Lisa and the boys. It's a family forever."