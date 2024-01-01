Jodie Turner-Smith's surprising thoughts on ex Joshua Jackson's romance with Lupita Nyong'o

Jodie Turner-Smith has candidly shared her thoughts on ex-husband Joshua Jackson's blossoming romance with Lupita Nyong'o.

The 37-year-old British actress was married to the Dawson's Creek icon in 2019 and they welcomed a daughter named Juno together the following year - but abruptly split last October.

By December last year, Joshua had moved on to start dating Oscar-winning actress Lupita while waiting for his divorce to be finalised.

Now Jodie has shared her thoughts on her ex finding new love, telling The Cut, "Good for them. We need happiness in order to peacefully co-parent."

Jodie then went on to explain she hopes to emulate the post-marriage success of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin who famously holiday together with their respective new partners and their shared children after divorcing in 2016.

Jodie said, "I'm trying to get us to the Gwyneth and Chris Martin level. I just have to do everything that I can to set Juno up to win... and to peacefully co-parent with someone whom I once loved very, very much."

Jodie and Joshua's decision to terminate their marriage was made public in October last year after the British star filed for divorce.

Citing "irreconcilable differences", news of the split came less than a month after they had been spotted together celebrating Jodie's 37th birthday.

Reports at the time stated the pair were battling for 50/50 shared custody of their daughter.