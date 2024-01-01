Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares touching Father's Day message

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has paid homage to her husband on Father's Day with a touching message on social media.

The Princess shared a photo of Prince William with his back turned.

Beside him, also facing away from the camera, were the couple's three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William had his arms around his children as they gazed out at the ocean from the sand.

"We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day," the caption read, with the children's initials, "G, C & L."

Earlier in the day, William shared his own Father's Day tribute to his father, King Charles lll.

William shared a throwback image of himself as a child with a younger Charles on the official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Happy Father's Day, Pa. W," he captioned the image.

The Father's Day posts come a day after the Princess made her first public appearance in months to attend the Trooping the Colour event.

On Friday, she released a statement on social media, telling followers, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."