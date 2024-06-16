Joanthan Groff takes out Best Actor in a Musical at the Tonys

Jonathan Groff has taken the Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Groff was feted for his role as Franklin in Merrily We Roll Along.

He stars alongside Daniel Radcliffe - who also won a Tony for his performance - and Lindsay Mendez in the show that features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

The musical tells the story of three friends - Franklin, Charley (Radcliffe), and Mary (Mendez) - starting at their disillusioned middle age and travelling backwards to their youthful optimism when they first meet on the rooftop of an apartment building in New York City.

Groff is well known for his recurring guest star role in the Fox musical-comedy series Glee, as Jesse St James.

He voiced the roles of Kristoff and Sven in Disney's Frozen franchise, and in 2021 he received a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in the Disney+ live stage recording of Hamilton.

The 77th Tony Awards ceremony, held on 16 June 2024, recognises achievement in Broadway productions during the 2023-24 season. The ceremony was staged for the first time at Lincoln Center's David H Koch Theatre in New York City.

Also nominated in the category were Brody Grant, The Outsiders; Dorian Harewood, The Notebook; Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses; and Brit hopeful Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.