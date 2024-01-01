Armie Hammer addresses 'bizarre' and 'hilarious' cannibalism accusations

Armie Hammer has broken his silence on the "bizarre" cannibalism accusations launched against him three years ago.

In January 2021, the Call Me By Your Name star was dropped from projects after he was accused of sexual misconduct and sending women disturbing messages centred around BDSM and cannibalistic fetishism.

Los Angeles police launched an investigation into Hammer two months later after a woman named Effie claimed he sexually assaulted her in 2017. The probe was closed in June last year after prosecutors found insufficient evidence to charge him.

During an appearance on the Painful Lessons podcast, the 37-year-old addressed the "hilarious" cannibalism allegations.

"People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They're like, 'Yep, that guy ate people,'" Hammer said with a laugh. "Like what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre."

The Social Network actor went on to insist that he was "grateful" for the scandals, even though his career is "nowhere".

"I'm actually now at a place where I'm really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me," he explained. "I didn't feel good. I never felt satisfied, I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself - where I had self-esteem."

He continued, "It's almost like a neutron bomb went off in my life. It killed me, it killed my ego, it killed all the people around me that I thought were my friends that weren't - all of those people, in a flash, went away. But the buildings were still standing. I'm still here, I still have my health, and I'm really grateful for that."

Hammer revealed at the end of the podcast that he's writing a script with a friend because he's "not a viable commodity" in Hollywood.