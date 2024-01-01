Andrew Scott makes surprise appearance at Normal People marathon

Andrew Scott made a surprise appearance during Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones's Normal People marathon screening on Sunday.

Paul and Daisy, who shot to fame thanks to the 2020 miniseries, hosted a marathon screening of the romance drama at the Prince Charles Cinema in London to raise money for UNICEF and the suicide prevention charity Pieta.

Instead of simply introducing the screening, the actors stayed at the cinema for the duration of the event and watched all 12 episodes with the audience. They also signed books, posed for photos and sat down for a Q&A hosted by surprise guest Andrew.

Introducing his All of Us Strangers co-star, Paul said, "And the best of the best to ask us questions my friend Andrew Scott!" as the crowd clapped and cheered.

During the Q&A, the Fleabag star commended the duo and the crew on making "the most beautiful sex scenes" and the Where the Crawdads Sing actress admitted it was embarrassing to rewatch all of their intimate sequences with the crowd.

Her Irish co-star confessed that he found the last episodes "moving" and "rough to watch".

He also addressed the public, thanking them for "changing (their) lives" by making the series such a success.

In May, Paul and Daisy appeared to tease a second season of Normal People on social media. However, they quickly came clean and revealed they were simply reuniting for the one-off charity event.

During the Q&A, series director Lenny Abrahamson said there was no season 2 planned, insisting it was best for the story to leave it as a limited series.