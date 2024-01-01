Rod Stewart marks latest anniversary with 'red card' count

Rod Stewart has marked his latest wedding anniversary with wife Penny Lancaster by painting a perfect marriage.

The 79-year-old singer has been married to Penny, 53, since June 2007 - and the pair were an item for eight years before that.

On Monday night, Rod and Penny enjoyed a romantic night out together along with members of their family.

Eloise Darlington, who dates Rod and Penny's son, Alistair, attended and took a snap of the couple looking all loved up which she then shared via Instagram Stories along with a caption stating, "Celebrating 17 years of love".

Rod re-posted the charming image via his own Stories and added an additional caption stating, "25 years together and no red cards".

Penny is Rod's third wife and he previously explained that she mended his broken heart after his second wife, Rachel Hunter, dumped him.

He previously told People, "Rachel broke up with me on a Monday evening, and it was heartbreaking. No one leaves Rod! But that Saturday night, I met Penny at the Dorchester Hotel in London."

The romance was not instant, however, as Rod recalled, "The bass player in my band, Carmine, said, 'Listen, you've just come out of a long nine-year marriage. You're not ready yet.' I nearly strangled him!

"Six months later, he gave me her phone number and she came over. She has mended my heart in more ways than one."

Rod's marriage to New Zealand model Rachel began in 1990 and they split in 1999, but it wasn't until 2006 that their divorce was finalised.

While his first marriage, to American actress Alana Collins, lasted from 1979 until 1984.