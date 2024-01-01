Howie Mandel reveals wife was high on cannabis, not drunk

Howie Mandel has revealed his wife was high on cannabis, not drunk for her hotel tumble.

The comedian and TV judge shared new details of Terry Soil's hotel accident, after previously describing his wife as "tipsy" when she fell over in the middle of the night.

Terry gashed her face and scalp, falling over in the dark at their Las Vegas hotel room after a night of partying with her husband - now Howie, 68, has revealed she had not actually been drinking alcohol prior to the incident.

"First of all, she wasn't drunk," Howie, who has been married to Terry since 1980, clarified in an interview with TMZ Live. "She's so worried that people are going to intervene with her alcohol problem - she doesn't have an alcohol problem."

Instead, Howie explained, Terry had been eating marijuana "gummies".

"I'm gonna tell you the truth - she took gummies," Howie said. "She took gummies. So it's not an alcohol problem. She was on pot."

Under Nevada law, marijuana is legal for medical and recreational use in the state, subject to certain restrictions and limitations.

Howie explained that he used the word "tipsy" in his original interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, as he had initially been reluctant to reveal that Terry had used marijuana.