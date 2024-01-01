Naomi Campbell reveals billionaire Umar Kamani is son's godfather

Naomi Campbell has named fashion billionaire Umar Kamani as the godfather of her baby son.

Naomi, 54, stunned the world in May 2021 when she announced she had welcomed a baby daughter - and she then revealed in June last year that she had welcomed a son.

In a new interview with Bloomberg, the supermodel revealed that the PrettyLittleThing founder, 36, is the godfather to her young boy.

The pair revealed in February that they were launching a talent agency in Dubai together.

Speaking about their joint business venture to the publication, Naomi said, "It's cosmopolitan, it's global, and it's giving opportunities to all - every emerging market as well as the markets we all know. You want a place that gives opportunity to all."

Fans of the model might take great interest in the fact that she has selected Umar to help be a spiritual guide to her son as she has kept details about her children closely guarded.

Umar's appointment comes a year after Naomi hinted Lenny Kravitz is the godfather to her daughter, as she wrote on social media to mark his birthday in May 2023, "Happy birthday my darling @lennykravitz We love you brother/godfather, you are the ultimate rockstar. Blessings on your special day (sic)."

The model, who has kept the names of her kids a secret, revealed earlier this month that she welcomed both her children via surrogate.

Confirming her decision to use a surrogate to The Times, the star said, "My babies are everything to me... I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110% my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."