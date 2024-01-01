Ashley Tisdale reveals 'horrible' pregnancy symptoms

Ashley Tisdale has revealed the "horrible" symptoms she has experienced while pregnant with baby number two.

The High School Musical alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christopher French, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reveal the nighttime pregnancy symptoms she's been experiencing lately.

"Women at night during pregnancy: has horrible acid reflux, can't get comfortable enough to sleep well, has a baby inside them jumping around and dancing. Can hardly move their body from left to right. Congestion so they can't breathe well," Ashley, 38, wrote against a black background.

The former Disney star then went on to suggest that her musician husband, 42, has been sleeping in a separate room because of her snoring.

"Men: I have to sleep in the guest room your snoring is keeping me up at night," she quipped.

Several hours later, Ashley returned to her Stories to share a series of responses to her post from her Instagram followers.

"The story of my life," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Sounds like my nights at the moment!!!! Keep going pregnant momma."

Ashley replied to her followers, "Thank you for making me feel less alone in this. Love you mommas."

The actress and the musician announced that they are expecting their second baby together in March.

"We can't wait to meet you," Ashley wrote alongside a series of photos of her showing off her bump.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are already parents to their three-year-old daughter Jupiter, who they welcomed in March 2021.