Christina Applegate clarifies comments admitting she doesn't 'enjoy living'

Christina Applegate has clarified her recent comments in which she admitted she doesn't "enjoy living".

During the latest episode of her MeSsy podcast with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the 52-year-old star responded to concerns about her recent comments about living with multiple sclerosis.

"I don't enjoy living," Christina confessed in an earlier episode of her podcast, released on 4 June. "I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore."

After fans expressed concern about her wellbeing, the Married... with Children actress insisted she was doing "good" on Tuesday's episode of her podcast.

"Ask me how I am, Jamie," Christina told her co-host at the start of the episode. "Oh my god, you guys, I'm so good. Isn't that what everyone wants to hear? I'm good. Does that take a little bit of the pressure off of all of you? I'm good."

"I was talking about some dark stuff I was thinking and feeling... this is our safe place to get those things out because when we hold things in, we give them power," the Dead to Me star continued. "I also think there's so much shame that people feel when they're going through mental health issues. It's a moment. It's a thought. It's a feeling."

Christina added that opening up about feelings can be "incredibly healing," before clarifying that she's "not sitting here on suicide watch".

"I dare anyone to be diagnosed with MS or any chronic illness that has taken who you were prior to that moment and go, 'This is great,'" the actress stated. "You have moments of feeling like, 'This is tiring and I don't want to do this,' but you do it. By saying this s**t out loud it releases the pressure in the balloon, man."

Christina was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in June 2021 and has since been open about her health struggles.