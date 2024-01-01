Eva Longoria and Meryl Streep are 'cousins'

Eva Longoria has opened up about the fact she and Meryl Streep are "cousins".

The actresses discovered their genetic connection while participating in a 2010 docuseries - and Eva now says she and Meryl left their Only Murders in the Building colleagues "confused" when they acted familiarly towards one another.

"We actually call each other 'cousin'," Eva told DuJour magazine. "We'll say, 'How are you, cousin?' and 'I'm good, cousin.'"

Eva, 49, and Meryl, 74, first learned they were related when they both participated in the docuseries Faces of America, however they didn't connect in person over their shared heritage until meeting at the Oscars in 2014, when Eva worked up the nerve to approach the legendary movie actress.

Now, as co-stars on Only Murders, the pair are revelling in their lineage, with Meryl introducing Eva at the show's first table read - an early rehearsal - as her cousin.

"She tells the story and everyone's so confused," Eva recalled, "because I'm the most Latina person in the industry and she's Meryl Streep."

In the same interview, Eva described one of her celebrity-spotting highlights as having seen Tom Cruise do the splits on the dance floor at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party.

She went on to describe Tom, 61, as, "the kindest human being and the best dancer. I've seen him dance at many parties."