Jennifer Lopez holidays in Italy without Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been seen on holiday in Italy amid speculation she and Ben Affleck are about to divorce.

The 54-year-old singer was seen on a boat in the waters around Positano, wearing a pale yellow bandeau top with a jacket and shorts.

She was seen with laughing and smiling with friends, but her husband of two years, Ben, 51, wasn't seen in any of the images.

Later in the day, Jennifer was spotted at a hotel on the Italian coast.

The Let's Get Loud singer has reportedly been making plans to travel solo during the summer, according to People magazine, adding to the speculation that her marriage to Ben is becoming increasingly strained.

Jennifer also cancelled her planned concert tour at the end of May, saying that she was taking time "to be with her children, family and close friends."

It's been reported Jennifer and Ben have been living separately for the past few weeks, with Ben staying outside of their marital home in a nearby house. The home they bought together after they tied the knot in July 2022 is on the market, prompting further rumours the couple are getting ready to split their assets.

Entertainment Tonight has reported the couple have "been living separate lives" but are "not officially separated yet."

The insider said, "At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't."