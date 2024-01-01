Austin Butler went on 'wild adventure' shooting Ari Aster's upcoming film

Austin Butler went on a "wild adventure" shooting Ari Aster's upcoming film Eddington.

After making a name for himself with horrors such as Hereditary and Midsommar, the offbeat writer-director recently ventured into new territory by making a contemporary Western black comedy starring Butler, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal.

The Elvis actor, who wrapped filming last month, reflected on the experience in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm a huge fan of Ari and Joaquin and Emily (Emma Stone) and (DP) Darius Khondji and everybody involved. The entire team was incredible to work with," he praised. "I don't want to give much away as far as the story and character go, but it was a wild adventure that I got to go on. I got to play a character who's very different from anything that I've done."

Eddington follows a small-town New Mexico sheriff with higher aspirations and serves as a reunion between Aster and his Beau Is Afraid lead actor Phoenix.

Butler revealed to the outlet that he "truly loved" working with his filmmaking friend.

"Ari and I have been friends for a little bit, and it was great to see him on set. He is such an incredible filmmaker, and he has such confidence and such a sense of humour and wild imagination. I truly loved working with him," he continued.

After wrapping up the press tour for his new movie The Bikeriders, which is released on Friday, the in-demand actor will shoot Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing and the crime drama City on Fire.