Ian McKellen cancels final West End performances after fall

Ian McKellen has cancelled his final performances in London's West End after his recent fall.

The iconic British actor will not be appearing in the final three performances of the West End run of Player Kings after suffering a fall on Monday.

The Player Kings team announced the news on social media on Thursday, revealing that David Semark would take over McKellen's leading role as Sir John Falstaff for the final three performances.

However, The Lord of the Rings star, 85, is expected to return to the role for the play's national tour, which begins in Bristol, England on 3 July.

"After three nights in hospital, the effects of my fall onstage have been fully analysed and I'm now having physiotherapy, light exercise and a lot of essential rest at home," McKellen said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, my part in Player Kings is filled by the redoubtable David Semark supported by Robert Icke's amazing production and cast. The many messages of love and support will, I am sure, aid the speedy recovery that my doctors have promised me."

On Monday, McKellen was rushed to hospital after falling off the stage during a fight scene. The rest of the performance was cancelled and Tuesday and Wednesday's shows were subsequently axed.

On Tuesday, the X-Men actor released a statement reassuring fans that his recovery would be "speedy".

"Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service," he wrote. "To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work."

Player Kings, a production of William Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2, began its 12-week run in the West End in April.