Kyle Richards defends buying 16-year-old daughter $90k Porsche

Kyle Richards has defended her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky's decision to buy their 16-year-old daughter a $90k Porsche for her birthday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, said the couple's daughter Portia, "deserves" the extravagant gift.

Portia is "a very good driver," she told TMZ. "She's a straight A student. She's a good kid."

She added that although it's been reported the vehicle cost $90,000 (£71,000) it "wasn't as expensive" as that and she "understands" the criticism of her former husband.

She added that it was Mauricio's idea to buy the car. "He works very hard and you can talk to him about (the car)," she said. "That was his purchase."

The gift became public knowledge after Portia's sister Sophia posted a video of the reveal on her TikTok account. Portia was seen walking out of their house before spotting the car in the driveway. "Are you serious?" she said after noticing what appeared to be a Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Kyle recently confirmed that Mauricio has moved out of their family home, following their separation in July 2023 after 28 years of marriage. "I always knew when that day came it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden. And that's exactly what happened," she said. "I'm used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going around at my house. The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I was like, 'Everything's so quiet.' I was like where is everybody, what's going on? And it just sort of dawned on me."

The couple share three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Kyle is also mum to Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 36, from a previous relationship.