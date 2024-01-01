Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis addresses return to role

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has not ruled out returning to the franchise when it returns as a rebooted TV show.

The 34-year-old actor played Neville Longbottom in all eight instalments of the Harry Potter film franchise - based on the book series by J.K. Rowling.

Fans of the franchise are patiently awaiting a new adaptation of the saga as Warner Brothers are developing the novels into a TV show for Max (formerly HBO Max) which is expected to begin airing in 2026.

People magazine asked Matthew if he would like to be involved in the TV series and he replied, "It's not something I'm looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at."

He went on to explain that he is "not in any rush to go back to the world" of Harry Potter but also pitched a version of his character that he would like to play.

He teased: "I'd be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult - a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it."

The TV version of the Harry Potter series is expected to bring J.K Rowling's world to life unlike never before.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, previously told Deadline of the series, "This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

He added that the show will be "a faithful adaptation" of the source material.