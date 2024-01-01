Meghan Duchess of Sussex's dad expresses 'empathy' for King Charles

Thomas Markle, father of Megan, Duchess of Sussex, has expressed his empathy for King Charles lll.

He noted in an interview with the Daily Mail that they are both battling health issues while estranged from the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry.

"I would love to speak to him because I am sure he has as many unanswered questions as I do," the retired TV lighting director said of the King, who was diagnosed with cancer in February.

"Neither of us deserves the treatment we've received," he continued. "He is going through cancer treatment, and I'm not in the best of health."

Markle shared that he feels "deep empathy" for Charles.

"I have so many questions I'd like to ask Meghan and Harry," he told the newspaper. "The main one being, why have they treated not only me but the royal family and the King so badly?"

Ahead of his 80th birthday next month, Markle pointed out that he has yet to meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

"They have two grandpas who want to see them, one of whom is the King of England," he said. "I never in my 80 years thought I'd be in the same boat as the King."

Markle explained that the children are "getting to the age where they will start asking questions", and feels it is only a matter of time until they "realise all the things they have missed out on" due to the Sussex pair quitting their royal duties in 2020 and moving to the US.

The former photography director shared that his only wish for his upcoming birthday is to hear from his daughter, although he knows she "won't be in touch".