Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates twin daughters' 15th

Sarah Jessica Parker has celebrated her and husband Matthew Broderick's twin daughters' 15th birthday.

The Sex and the City actor marked Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta's joint 15th birthday on the weekend with a sneak peek at their party.

"2 divine 15 year olds," the actor captioned an Instagram photo on Saturday 22 June. "We are so lucky and we love you so. Happy birthday to our dearest Loretta and Tabitha."

The And Just Like That star wrapped up her message, "Celebrating you both today was pure joy. X, Mama."

The accompanying photo was simply a picture of a bunch of helium-filled balloons floating in front of a gold curtain backdrop.

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations with one quipping, "Happy 15th birthday. Time sure flies!"

Parker shares her daughters with husband Broderick, best known for his title role in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

The twins are sisters to the couple's now 21-year-old son, James.

Parker and Broderick's twin girls were born via surrogate in 2009, seven years after James' arrival.

While the couple, who have been married since 1997, have been diligent in keeping their kids out of the celebrity spotlight, the youngsters have made a few red-carpet appearances over the years.

Tabitha and Marion most recently attended the Hocus Pocus 2 and Broadway's Some Like It Hot premieres, both in 2022.