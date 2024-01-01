Paris Hilton shares heartfelt message for baby daughter London

Paris Hilton has shared a sweet tribute to her seven-month-old daughter, London.

The socialite took to Instagram to post a video of mother and daughter sharing a special moment, dressed in matching Care Bears pyjamas.

"London, l've waited my whole life for you my beautitul baby girl," the star wrote in the caption.

"My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true. You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel."

Paris shares London, along with her son Phoenix, 17 months, with her husband Carter Reum.

London is just 10 months younger than Phoenix. Both were born via surrogate.

Paris has said her kids are "like twins" due to their close ages.

"I'm just so excited to watch them grow up together and be best friends," she said on her podcast I Am Paris.

"It's so cute just to see them together. He is just so sweet and gentle with her. And she'll just look up at him with the biggest smile. And you can just tell that she just completely adores her big brother."

Meanwhile, Paris will release her second album, Infinite Icon, on September 6. It will be her first since the self-titled Paris reached number six on the US Billboard charts (and number 29 on the UK chart) in 2006.