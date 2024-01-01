Ben Affleck goes wedding-band free - again

Ben Affleck ditched his wedding ring during a lunch outing with his daughter, Violet.

As wife Jennifer Lopez holidays in Italy, the actor was spotted without his wedding band while getting lunch at the Tasty Noodle House with his 18-year-old daughter in Los Angeles at the weekend.

Affleck co-parents Violet and her siblings - Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 - with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The Tender Bar star became stepdad to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max when he married Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas in 2022.

The couple have been facing rampant divorce speculation since May, with Page Six reporting that Affleck has "come to his senses" about their "fever dream" marriage.

The mega-famous duo have yet to comment officially on the rumours.

Although the pair have put on a united front, from jointly attending Samuel's basketball game to Lopez making a brief appearance at Violet's graduation party, they are reportedly selling their $60 million (£47 million) home.

As for the Let's Get Loud singer, she is vacationing in Italy after announcing her tour cancellation in order to spend time with family.

Lopez is "taking some time and space to reflect on her marriage" while abroad, according to a report in the Mirror newspaper.

While Lopez has kept her wedding ring on amid split rumours, Affleck has been pictured without his on several occasions over the past month or so.