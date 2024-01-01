Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes her third baby

Mindy Kaling has surprised fans by announcing she welcomed her third child back in February.

The 45-year-old comedy actress is now the proud mother of three children - having previously welcomed a daughter named Katherine in December 2017 and a son named Spencer in September 2020.

On Monday, The Office actress announced she had welcomed a new addition to her family near the beginning of the year.

Sharing a string of photos on social media, the star wrote, "In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She's the best birthday present I could've ever imagined."

She added, "When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I'm so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes."

In one photo, Mindy showed Anne resting on a pillow while her brother and sister affectionately lay alongside her, while other snaps showed the TV star posing with a baby bump and in hospital.

The star has kept the paternity of all three of her children a closely guarded secret and casually dropped the fact she had welcomed her first daughter and her son into conversation during talk show appearances after already giving birth to them in the past.