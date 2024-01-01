Shanna Moakler reveals she and Travis Barker 'don't speak anymore'

Shanna Moakler has revealed she and ex-husband Travis Barker "don't speak anymore".

The former model also explained she's "sick of talking" about the Kardashians - the family Travis married into when he wed Kourtney Kardashian in 2022.

"We don't speak anymore," Shanna, 49, told People magazine. "I don't have a relationship with Travis, but I think that's OK. I don't feel like it'll be like that forever, but I feel like right now - I think that's where we are at in our evolution, and maybe in the future, it'll change."

She made her feelings about her ex-husband's new in laws plain.

"I also don't have to like the f**king Kardashians, and I'm honestly sick of talking about them," Shanna stated. "As I stand here today, as a mature woman who's gone through all that... I do not give a f**k what anyone thinks of me anymore. I'm proud of who I am."

Shanna shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with Travis, 48, whom she officially divorced in 2008. In 1997 she was also engaged to boxer Oscar De La Hoya, 51, with whom she shares a daughter, 25-year-old Atiana.

She went on to explain she wants to be known for more than her famous exes.

"I'm more than just the ex-wife of famous men," she said. "I was Miss USA at 19. I'm smart. Every part I've ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f**king ass off to get."