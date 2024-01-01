Taylor Swift responds to Hugh Grant's review of Wembley Stadium show

Taylor Swift has responded to Hugh Grant after he praised her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium over the weekend.

The Notting Hill actor took to X/Twitter on Sunday to share a positive review of the pop superstar's mammoth Eras Tour performance in London on Saturday.

"Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet," he wrote.

Hugh, who took his wife Anna Eberstein and their eight-year-old daughter, watched the show from the VIP tent alongside Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce and celebrity guests including Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Greta Gerwig.

The Shake It Off singer spotted the feedback and replied, "As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture."

In addition to Hugh, the VIP guests included Paul McCartney, Prince William, Nicola Coughlan, Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Taylor performed in front of almost 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. She will return to the venue for five more shows in August.

Reflecting on the London shows, Taylor wrote on Instagram on Monday, "Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME... Those were some of the loudest crowds I've ever heard.... Never going to forget these shows. Can't wait to do it 5 more times in August."

The Eras Tour continues in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.