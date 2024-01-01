Emma Roberts eyes expanded superhero film role after Madame Web

Emma Roberts is keen to star in another superhero film after featuring in 'Madame Web'.

The 33-year-old actress featured as Mary Parker in the much-criticised 'Spider-Man' spin-off and explained that she would love to return to the genre in a more significant part.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Emma said: "I was a civilian in 'Madame Web'.

"I loved getting to just pop in and play Peter Parker's mom, and I love the director of that movie (S.J. Clarkson). I had so much fun. I think that playing comic book characters is so fun. I would love to get the chance to play one that gets a little more action, maybe."

Emma's character in 'Madame Web' was pregnant with Peter Parker – the boy who would go on to be Spider-Man – and the star felt she was "heroic" even though she wore a pregnant belly instead of a superhero costume in the flick.

She explained: "I just got to wear a nine-month pregnant belly. Again, that is heroic! You don't even know what that's like.

"And then I had to do it on 'American Horror Story', for another six months of my life wearing a belly. I should have three kids by now, and I only have one, with the amount of times I've had to be pregnant."

'Madame Web' was savaged by the critics and flopped at the box office when it was released earlier this year but Dakota Johnson – who played the titular role – was unsurprised by the poor response to the movie.

She told Bustle: "I'm not surprised that this has gone down the way it has. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don't make sense in that world. And I know that now.

"But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, 'Wait, what?'"